More than 10,000 civilian residents of Mariupol are held in “DPR” prisons. The mayor asks the UN for help

More than 10 thousand Mariupol civilians are in prisons in the occupied part of Donetsk oblast. The Mariupol City Council reported about this on July 2.

Civilians were detained by the Russian occupiers and distributed to four prisons — two in Olenivka, one in Donetsk, one in Makiivka.

Ten people are usually locked in cramped cells 2 by 3 meters. Mariupolians hardly get water and food, they are not taken outside. The city council emphasizes that people donʼt have any access to normal medical care and are subjected to various forms of torture, from psychological to physical.