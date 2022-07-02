In Odesa oblast, rubble was dismantled after the Russian missile strike

In the village of Serhiivka, Odesa oblast, the dismantling of the rubble of a residential building and a recreation center, which Russia hit with missiles, was completed.
This is reported by the State Emergency Service of the oblast.
"As of 6:30 p.m. on July 2, in Serhiivka village of Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, emergency and rescue work on the demolition of debris in a nine-story building and a recreation center building has been completed," the message says.
Currently, 21 dead and 39 wounded are known.
- On the night of July 1, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Bilhorod-Dnistrobskyi district of Odesa. Rockets hit a residential building and recreation centers.