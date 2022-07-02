The war. More than 20 people died in Odesa after a rocket attack by the occupiers, a new mass grave of civilians was found in Mariupol, the USA will provide modern air defense systems. Day 129: live coverage

On Friday night, the occupiers launched a rocket attack on the Bilgorod-Dnistrovsky district of Odesa Oblast. Rockets hit a residential building and recreation centers. 21 people were killed in the attack, 39 people were injured. A new mass grave with more than 100 bodies of civilians was found in the Livoberezhny district of Mariupol. Next to it, the occupiers are dismantling rubble, but there is currently no question of reburying the bodies. Also on Friday, the US announced a new $820 million aid package. It included ammunition for the HIMARS missile systems, as well as two NASAMS air defense systems. Follow the main events of the 129th day of the war in our live coverage (and here is what happened on July 1).