A ship with grain, which the Russians took out of occupied Berdiansk, was arrested in Türkiye

Türkiye detained a dry cargo carrying grain stolen in Ukraine. The Ukrainian side submitted a request for the seizure of the ship and confiscation of property.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Türkiye Vasyl Bodnar told about this on the air of the national telethon.

"We have full cooperation. The ship is standing right in front of the port entrance. A meeting will be held tomorrow to determine the future fate of the ship. Our request has been forwarded, and we hope that the vessel will be arrested, the property will be confiscated and all those involved will be brought to justice," the ambassador said.

On June 30, it was reported that the Russians had taken the first ship with 7,000 tons of grain from the occupied Berdiansk, Zaporizhzhia oblast. The next day, Bodnar announced that a ship from Berdiansk, occupied by the Russians, had arrived at one of the countryʼs Turkish ports.