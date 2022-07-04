Ukraine presented the countryʼs recovery plan. Here is what it envisions

Ukraine presented the countryʼs recovery plan at the Recovery Conference held in Switzerland.

The plan is for 10 years. It is aimed at accelerating sustainable economic growth, within its framework, a list of National programs for achieving key results was defined:

Strengthening of institutional capacity (relaunch of SAP, NABU, completion of corporatization of state-owned enterprises) — $0.1 billion;

Digital state — $0.1 billion;

Strengthening security and defense — $50 billion;

Aspiration to integration into the EU — $1 billion;

Reconstruction of a clean and protected environment — $20 billion;

Energy independence and the green course — $130 billion;

Improvement of the business environment — $5 billion;

Ensuring competitive access to capital — $75 billion;

Ensuring macro-financial stability — $60-80 billion;

Development of economic sectors with added value — $50 billion;

Expansion and integration of logistics with the EU — $120-160 billion;

Restoration and modernization of housing and infrastructure of the regions — $150-250 billion;

Restoration and modernization of social infrastructure — $35 billion;

Development of the education system — $5 billion;

Modernization of the health care system — $5 billion;

Development of culture and sports systems — $20 billion;

Ensuring an effective social policy — $7 billion.

A total of 850 projects are planned for recovery, and their implementation requires financing of approximately $750 billion. If you have your own idea for recovery, you can leave it on the website.