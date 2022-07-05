Britain will hand over 10 more self-propelled guns and kamikaze drones to Ukraine

Great Britain has promised to provide Ukraine with 10 more self-propelled artillery installations. Also, the Armed Forces are receiving kamikaze drones.

This was discussed during the conversation between British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"President Zelenskyy outlined the current situation in Ukraine and the latest achievements of Russia, and the Prime Minister informed about the latest military equipment of Great Britain, including 10 self-propelled artillery installations and kamikaze drones, which will arrive in the coming days and weeks," the British government said.

The two leaders also discussed the issue of grain export from Ukraine. Johnson assured that Britain cooperates with partners and is ready to provide Ukraine with all necessary assistance.

In addition, Johnson said that the Ukrainian military can return the territories captured by the Russians. He also noted that Great Britain asked the European Broadcasting Union to reconsider its decision to move Eurovision 2023 from Ukraine.