The rocket attack on Shostka damaged more than 100 apartments

Russia launched two missile strikes on the city of Shostka in the morning of July 5. The explosion destroyed the enterprise, damaged more than a hundred apartments and cars parked on the premises.

This was reported by the General Prosecutorʼs Office.

In total, at least 24 multi-story residential buildings were damaged by the blast wave.

The prosecutorʼs office started proceedings on the fact of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Shostky District Police Department of the Main Department of the National Police in the Sumy oblast.