The occupiers shelled five communities of Sumy Oblast

During the night, the Russians shelled the territories of five communities of the Sumy oblast. The communities of Bilopolska, Yunakivska, Shostkinska, Shalyginska, and Seredino-Budska came under fire.

This was reported by the head of the Sumy Oblast, Dmytro Zhivytskyi.

After 9 p.m., shelling of the Bilopol community continued: 5 mortar "strikes" and 5 shots from self-propelled guns.

At 10:30 p.m., the occupiers fired small arms at the outskirts of Mogrytsia.

At almost four in the morning, two rockets were fired at one of Shostkaʼs enterprises. One person is injured.

After that, 8 mortars and 12 "strikes" from self-propelled guns were recorded on the outskirts of Seredyna-Buda. Two private houses and a power line were damaged.

At 5 a.m. and 7 a.m., the occupiers fired mortar fire at the Shalyginsk community. At the same time, the Seredino-Budsk community was fired from barrel artillery, five "strikes".