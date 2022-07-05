Russians hit Mykolaiv, Sumy and Dnipro with missiles

On the morning of July 5, Russian troops launched a rocket attack on Mykolaiv. Two more Russian missiles landed in the city of Shostka in the Sumy oblast and seven missiles in the Dnipropetrovsk oblast.

The mayor of Mykolaiv, Oleksandr Sienkievych, noted that rescuers, medics, emergency crews and utility workers are already working on the places of impact.

The mayor of Shostka, Mykola Noga, also noted that the fire in Shostka had already been contained, and no one was injured.

The head of the Dnipropetrovsk oblast administration, Valentin Reznichenko, clarified that six of the seven missiles were shot down over the Dnipro and Synelniky district. In Dnipro, debris from a downed rocket caused a fire. Rescuers extinguished the fire, no one was injured.

Also in the Dnipropetrovsk region, the occupiers shelled the Zelenodol community, reported the head of the region Valentyn Reznichenko.

In Zelenodolsk, the enemy aimed at a country estate, in Velika Kostromka — at one of the streets. The village is partially without electricity.

The scale of the destruction is being clarified. Previously, people were not injured.