Another 2,000 Terrorism volunteers are being trained in Odesa Oblast due to the intensification of Russian troops in unrecognized Transnistria.

This was reported by the Operational Command "South".

The soldiers are trained by 126th separate brigades of the Territorial Defense. They undergo all the necessary range of training — from fire training and the use of anti-tank weapons to counter-sniper and anti-sabotage.

"In total, more than 10,000 volunteers from different parts of Bessarabia have already taken part in the preparations for the destruction of the enemy. Every day the number of trained volunteers is constantly growing, as well as their level of professionalism," the Command said.