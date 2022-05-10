Another 2,000 Terrorism Volunteers are being trained in Odesa Oblast due to the threat of an offensive from Transnistria

Another 2,000 Terrorism volunteers are being trained in Odesa Oblast due to the intensification of Russian troops in unrecognized Transnistria.
This was reported by the Operational Command "South".
The soldiers are trained by 126th separate brigades of the Territorial Defense. They undergo all the necessary range of training — from fire training and the use of anti-tank weapons to counter-sniper and anti-sabotage.
"In total, more than 10,000 volunteers from different parts of Bessarabia have already taken part in the preparations for the destruction of the enemy. Every day the number of trained volunteers is constantly growing, as well as their level of professionalism," the Command said.
- On April 22, Russia declared the "second phase" of the war against Ukraine — plans to capture the entire Donbas and southern Ukraine to Transnistria.
- On April 25, explosions took place in the building of the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol, and on April 26, the tower of a Russian radio transmitter was blown up in the Transnistrian region. Explosions at Tiraspol airport were also reported.
- Moldovan President Maya Sandu has called the Transnistrian bombings an attempt to escalate tensions in favor of the war. She said the incidents were linked to fighting in the region.
- Ukrainian intelligence assured that the combat effectiveness of Russian troops in Transnistria was very low.
- On May 10, US National Intelligence Chief Avril Haynes said that the Russian president could declare martial law and provoke a war in Transnistria amid the failures of the war against Ukraine.