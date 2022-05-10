US intelligence chief: Putin wants to declare martial law in Russia and provoke a war in Transnistria

Speaking in the Senate, the head of the US National Intelligence Service, Avril Haines, said that the Russian president could declare martial law in Russia amid the failures of the war against Ukraine and provoke a war in Transnistria.
This was reported by AFP.
According to Haines, Putin is counting on a protracted war in Eastern Europe, hoping that the United States and its allies will "lose determination" in countering aggression. He wants to impose martial law to mobilize forces.
As for Transnistria, Haines did not specify the details or approximate plans of Russia.
- On April 22, Russia declared the "second phase" of the war against Ukraine — plans to capture the entire Donbas and southern Ukraine to Transnistria.
- On April 25, explosions erupted in the building of the Ministry of State Security in Tiraspol, and on April 26, the tower of a Russian radio transmitter was blown up in the Transnistrian region. Explosions at Tiraspol airport were also reported.
- Moldovan President Maya Sandu called the Transnistrian bombings an attempt to escalate tensions in favor of the war. She said the incidents were linked to fighting in the region.
- Ukrainian intelligence assured that the combat effectiveness of Russian troops in Transnistria was very low.
- As for martial law and mobilization in Russia, their announcement was expected from Putin on May 9, but this did not happen.