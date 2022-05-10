US intelligence chief: Putin wants to declare martial law in Russia and provoke a war in Transnistria

Speaking in the Senate, the head of the US National Intelligence Service, Avril Haines, said that the Russian president could declare martial law in Russia amid the failures of the war against Ukraine and provoke a war in Transnistria.

This was reported by AFP.

According to Haines, Putin is counting on a protracted war in Eastern Europe, hoping that the United States and its allies will "lose determination" in countering aggression. He wants to impose martial law to mobilize forces.

As for Transnistria, Haines did not specify the details or approximate plans of Russia.