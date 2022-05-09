Putin spoke at the parade until May 9 in Moscow. He did not announce the mobilization

Russian President Putin delivered a speech at a parade in Moscow until May 9. He did not announce the mobilization, which was reported by the media. He also did not explicitly declare war and annexation of Donbas.

Instead, Putin spoke about Russiaʼs special path, about NATOʼs "aggression", the protection of Donbas from the mythical "Nazis" and the "martyrs" of Odesa, referring to the events of May 2, 2014.

He said that Russian troops in Ukraine were fighting "for their homeland" and "their historic lands."

"Everything said that a clash with the neo-Nazis, banderivtsi would be inevitable [...], Russia gave a warning resistance to aggression. It was a timely decision [...]. Today, the militias of Donbas together with the Russian army are fighting on their land," Putin said.