Russia has declared the “second phase” of the war against Ukraine — plans to capture the entire Donbass and southern Ukraine to Transnistria

Russiaʼs military leadership has announced the tasks of Russian troops for the "second phase" of the war against Ukraine. Commander of the Central Military District Rustam Minnekayev said that the troops will try to capture the Donbas and southern Ukraine up to Transnistria.

A number of Russian mass media write about it.

"The second phase began just two days ago. During the second phase, the Russian army plans to establish full control over Donbas and southern Ukraine, provide a corridor to Crimea, as well as access to Transnistria", Minnekayev said.

The Russians also want to "influence the vital objects of the Ukrainian economy".