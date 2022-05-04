Ukrainian intelligence says the combat readiness of the Russian troops in Transnistria is very low

According to experts, the number of really capable and motivated soldiers of the Russian army in Transnistria does not exceed 300 people. At present, their task is to guard the ammunition depots in the village of Kovbasna.

This was reported by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

According to intelligence, more than half of all Russian ammunition stored in the village of Kovbasna has expired and is not transportable. Only 7-8 thousand tons are serviceable and can be used.

It is also known that about two-thirds of all military equipment in Transnistria is fully or partially not combat-ready. There are no material means and production facilities for its repair and restoration.

Ukrainian intelligence suggests that Transnistria could potentially be used as a place of arms to establish supply lines and ensure the deployment of a Russian group in Moldova, but this will only be possible if a land corridor is established with Russia through southern Ukraine.