Explosions are reported in Transnistria. Russian radio broadcasters destroyed

On the morning of April 26 in Transnistria, in the village of Mayak, Grigoriopol district, two explosions were heard: the first at 06:40, the second at 07:05.
This was reported by the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria".
It is noted that as of 9 am, the two most powerful antennas were out of order: one — megawatt, the other — half-megawatt.
Both rebroadcast Russian radio.
No one was injured in the strikes.
- On April 22, Russia declared the "second phase" of the war against Ukraine — plans to capture the entire Donbas and southern Ukraine to Transnistria.