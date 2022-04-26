Explosions are reported in Transnistria. Russian radio broadcasters destroyed

On the morning of April 26 in Transnistria, in the village of Mayak, Grigoriopol district, two explosions were heard: the first at 06:40, the second at 07:05.

This was reported by the so-called "Ministry of Internal Affairs of Transnistria".

It is noted that as of 9 am, the two most powerful antennas were out of order: one — megawatt, the other — half-megawatt.

Both rebroadcast Russian radio.

No one was injured in the strikes.