President of Moldova: explosions in Transnistria are connected with opposing forces in the region — this is an escalation of tensions

Moldovan President Maya Sandu called the Transnistrian bombings an attempt to escalate tensions in favor of the war. She said the incidents were linked to the opposing forces in the region.

Sandu said this after a meeting of the High Security Council, Newsmaker reports.

"Our analysis shows that there are tensions between different forces within Transnistria that are interested in destabilizing the situation. This makes the region vulnerable and poses risks to Moldova. We condemn any provocations and attempts to involve Moldova in actions that could threaten peace in the country," Sandu said.

The president also said that Chisinau had information about the explosion at the Tiraspol airport, but did not know the reason. She added that Moldova has no plans to blockade Transnistria and does not want conflicts.

At the same time, Mykhailo Podoliak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, said that Russia was trying to destabilize the situation in the unrecognized "TMR" and was hinting to Moldova to wait for the "guests".