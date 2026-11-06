The Afipsky refinery was attacked by drones in Russia. A fire broke out there

On the night of November 6, drones attacked the Afipsky oil refinery in the Krasnodar Territory of Russia.

Monitoring services write about this.

A fire broke out on the territory of the enterprise after the strike. The consequences of the attack are being clarified.

The Afipsky refinery is one of the largest oil refineries in southern Russia. Its capacity exceeds 6 million tons of oil per year. The enterprise produces fuel, which is supplied, in particular, to the Russian army. Ukrainian drones last attacked this refinery on August 25.

This is the sixth Russian oil refinery to come under attack in recent days. Previously, drones attacked refineries in the Samara region (October 30), Ufa (October 31), Nizhny Novgorod region (November 1), Yaroslavl (November 3), and Ryazan (November 5).

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.