The oil refinery in Ufa caught fire after a drone attack in Russia

In Russia, an oil refinery in Ufa (Bashkortostan) caught fire after a drone attack.

Monitoring channels write about this.

The OSINT analysts said that this is the “Bashneft-Novoil” plant, where the L-35 unit, which produces high-octane gasoline components and hydrogen for fuel purification, is on fire.

At the same time, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, and in the meantime, a blackout occurred in the Russian Kaliningrad region — allegedly due to an accident at a thermal power plant.

The monitors also report that something is on fire near Moscowʼs “Sheremetyevo” Airport. Shortly before that, an airstrike was declared there.

On the night of October 30, drones attacked the Novokuibyshevsk refinery in the Samara region of Russia. The refinery produces the highest-quality RT jet fuel for Su-27 and Tu-22M3 aircraft, from which Russia regularly fires missiles into Ukraine.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.