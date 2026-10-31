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The oil refinery in Ufa caught fire after a drone attack in Russia

Author:
Anastasiia Zaikova
Date:

In Russia, an oil refinery in Ufa (Bashkortostan) caught fire after a drone attack.

Monitoring channels write about this.

The OSINT analysts said that this is the “Bashneft-Novoil” plant, where the L-35 unit, which produces high-octane gasoline components and hydrogen for fuel purification, is on fire.

At the same time, explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Luhansk region, and in the meantime, a blackout occurred in the Russian Kaliningrad region — allegedly due to an accident at a thermal power plant.

The monitors also report that something is on fire near Moscowʼs “Sheremetyevo” Airport. Shortly before that, an airstrike was declared there.

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