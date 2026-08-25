Ukrainian troops attacked the Afipsky refinery and the gas separation facilities of the Astrakhan GPP.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The Afipsky refinery was attacked on the night of August 25, there was a fire there. This is one of the large oil refining enterprises in the Krasnodar Territory. The design capacity is 6.25 million tons of oil per year. The plant produces, in particular, diesel, gasoline components and supplies the Russian army.

The troops struck the Astrakhan GPP on the night of August 24. Two U-272 gas separation units were damaged. This is a large Russian gas processing enterprise in the “Gazprom” system, with a capacity of up to 12 billion cubic meters of gas and 7.3 million tons of gas condensate per year. It produces gas, gasoline, diesel, fuel oil, liquefied gases and technical sulfur.

The companyʼs products, among other things, are received by the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation, and technical sulfur is used in the production of explosives.

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