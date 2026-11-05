Melania Trump wrote letters to Putin and Zelensky. They are to be delivered to the delegations of Ukraine and Russia

The US First Lady Melania Trump has written letters to Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky. They are to be delivered to the delegations of Ukraine and Russia who arrived to meet with Melania at the White House.

This became known from the broadcast of the meeting.

During the briefing, Putinʼs special representative Kirill Dmitriev presented US First Lady Melania Trump with a picture drawn by 11-year-old Lydia from occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, who allegedly moved to Russia. The picture has the inscription "I love Melaniya".

On the Ukrainian side, the meeting is attended by the head of the “Servant of the People” faction Davyd Arakhamia, and Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, who has already presented Melania with the Order of Princess Olha, 1st degree. Also present is the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova.

During the meeting, Melania Trump said that she participated in every stage of planning the evacuation of residents of the occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshky. In particular, she said, she discussed access to hospitals and transportation, and studied demining plans, road conditions, and evacuation routes.