Melania Trump wrote letters to Putin and Zelensky. They are to be delivered to the delegations of Ukraine and Russia

The US First Lady Melania Trump has written letters to Putin and President Volodymyr Zelensky. They are to be delivered to the delegations of Ukraine and Russia who arrived to meet with Melania at the White House.
This became known from the broadcast of the meeting.
During the briefing, Putinʼs special representative Kirill Dmitriev presented US First Lady Melania Trump with a picture drawn by 11-year-old Lydia from occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, who allegedly moved to Russia. The picture has the inscription "I love Melaniya".
On the Ukrainian side, the meeting is attended by the head of the “Servant of the People” faction Davyd Arakhamia, and Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets, who has already presented Melania with the Order of Princess Olha, 1st degree. Also present is the Russian Commissioner for Human Rights Yana Lantratova.
During the meeting, Melania Trump said that she participated in every stage of planning the evacuation of residents of the occupied Ukrainian town of Oleshky. In particular, she said, she discussed access to hospitals and transportation, and studied demining plans, road conditions, and evacuation routes.
What happened in Oleshky
On September 20, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region — blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians. At the same time, they are constantly attacking civilians with drones.
The most difficult situation was in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, almost 24 000 people lived there, and by the end of September, about 2 000 remained, including 50 children. The Ukrainian military delivered food to the town’s residents several times using drones.
On October 23, the US First Lady Melania Trump reported that she had agreed to a temporary cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a specially designated safe corridor.
Subsequently, the general staffs of the Armed Forces of Russia and Ukraine reported that they would introduce a regime of silence from 03:00 on October 27, Kyiv time. After the beginning of the agreements between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the regime of silence in Oleshky was expanded beyond the city limits to secure the passage of humanitarian convoys.
On the evening of November 1, the ceasefire in occupied Oleshky ended. During this time, humanitarian aid was delivered to the city and willing civilians were evacuated. According to US First Lady Melania Trump, about 800 people left Oleshky.
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