The regime of ceasefire has been extended beyond the borders of Oleshky in the Kherson region. Both sides are adhering to the agreements

After the beginning of the agreements between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the regime of silence (actually, ceasefire) in Oleshky in the Kherson region was expanded beyond the city limits to ensure the safe passage of humanitarian convoys.

This was reported by the US First Lady Melania Trump.

The regime of ceasefire in Oleshky started today at 03:00 Kyiv time. According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine are adhering to the agreements in the designated territories.

The ceasefire will last until November 1.