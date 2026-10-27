The regime of ceasefire has been extended beyond the borders of Oleshky in the Kherson region. Both sides are adhering to the agreements

After the beginning of the agreements between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the regime of silence (actually, ceasefire) in Oleshky in the Kherson region was expanded beyond the city limits to ensure the safe passage of humanitarian convoys.
This was reported by the US First Lady Melania Trump.
The regime of ceasefire in Oleshky started today at 03:00 Kyiv time. According to the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, both the Russian Federation and Ukraine are adhering to the agreements in the designated territories.
The ceasefire will last until November 1.
Whatʼs happening in Oleshky
On September 20, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians. At the same time, they are constantly attacking civilians with drones.
The most difficult situation is currently in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, almost 24, 00 people lived there, and by the end of September, about 2000 remained, including 50 children. The Ukrainian military has delivered food to the townʼs residents several times using drones.
On October 23, the parties agreed on a temporary ceasefire in the city to conduct a humanitarian operation. The agreement was facilitated by the US First Lady Melania Trump. However, the day before the ceasefire began, the Russian side accused Ukraine of shelling the city and the roads leading to it.
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