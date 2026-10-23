Melania Trump said she had agreed on a temporary ceasefire between Ukraine and Russia in Oleshky (Kherson region)

The US First Lady Melania Trump reported that she had agreed on a temporary cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia in Oleshky (Kherson region).

Her statement was published on the White House website.

The local ceasefire will come into effect on October 29. According to the US first lady, this will be done to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare the evacuation of civilians through a specially designated safe corridor.

The White House clarified that residents of Oleshky who want to leave will be helped to do so. Melania Trump and her representative have been directly cooperating with the authorities of Ukraine and Russia.

UPD at 19:01: Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets confirmed Melania Trumpʼs statement. According to the agreement, silence will be ensured in Oleshky, humanitarian aid will be delivered there, and free movement of the population from the city will be organized.