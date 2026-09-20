MFA: Russia keeps the occupied part of the Kherson region in a humanitarian blockade. In Oleshky, people are without food, electricity and gas

The Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Andriy Sybiha.

He stressed that the most difficult situation is currently in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, about 24 000 people lived there, and now about two thousand remain, including 50 children.

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The city has no electricity or gas, and for the past month, the delivery of food, medicine, and other essentials has been completely blocked. Civilians are constantly harassed and attacked by Russian FPV drones, making even leaving their homes deadly.

"From occupied Oleshky, there are horrifying testimonies about how people are trying to survive under the blockade created by Russia: they are looking for leftover food, collecting grass, because there is simply no other food," the minister said.

In addition, a critical situation is also observed in Hola Prystan, Stara and Nova Zburyivka. According to Sybiha, Russia is actually keeping part of the occupied Kherson region under a humanitarian blockade.

At the same time, Ukraine is seeking an organized evacuation of civilians. According to the minister, the International Committee of the Red Cross and other humanitarian organizations are ready to join, and volunteers are trying to deliver food and water to people.

However, Russia is not providing humanitarian missions with access and is hindering the delivery of aid and evacuation. In particular, on September 1, during one of these missions, the Russians attacked four volunteer vehicles.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will raise the issue of the humanitarian situation in the occupied Kherson region at international forums, including during the UN General Assembly in New York. Ukraine will also discuss with the President of the ICRC the possibilities of ensuring humanitarian access and safe evacuation of people.

"What is happening in Oleshki and other occupied communities of the Kherson region cannot be presented as a humanitarian crisis that arose on its own. Russia occupied these territories. Russia is blocking aid, preventing evacuation and must bear responsibility for the consequences of its actions. We will not allow this crime to be hidden behind the front line and closed access to the occupied territories," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry emphasized.

On the eve of the All-Ukrainian Council of Churches and Religious Organizations called on Pope Leo XIV to "use all opportunities" to save the residents of occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region from starvation.

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