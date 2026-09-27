Ukrainian military delivers four tons of food to residents of occupied Oleshky

Ukrainian military delivered four tons of food to residents of occupied Oleshky at 100 locations using drones.

This was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration.

This is one of the largest operations to deliver humanitarian aid to the cityʼs residents using drones. In general, since March, the Ukrainian military has been systematically delivering food to the residents of Oleshky across Dnipro, using drones.

The recent operation was jointly conducted by the 30th Marine Corps, Tactical Group "Thunder", 34th Separate Marine Brigade "Borysfen", the "Bolharychi" unit of the 11th NGU Brigade, the 34th National Guard Regiment, and the 79th Border Guard Detachment.

Approximately two thousand people remain in occupied Oleshky, including nearly 50 children. They have limited access to food, water, and electricity, and Russian military personnel are preventing civilians from leaving.

The Russians are also trying to disrupt aid deliveries: they shoot down drones carrying food, take away or resell humanitarian packages. Residents may be detained and tortured in exchange for receiving aid.

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