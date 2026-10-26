A day before the start of the silence in occupied Oleshky, the Russians accused Ukraine of shelling the settlement

The day before the start of the regime of silence (actually, ceasefire) in occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, which is scheduled to begin on October 27, the Russian side accused Ukraine of shelling the settlement and the roads leading to it.

This was reported by the Russian Ministry of Defense.

They said that Ukraine has allegedly been hitting the city and its access roads with drones and artillery for over two years. The Russian side claims that in the last week alone, since October 19, Ukraine has allegedly launched 18 artillery strikes and over 120 drone strikes on Oleshky and the main roads leading to the city.

The Russian Ministry of Defense also claims that the Ukrainian military is mining the roads to the city to prevent evacuation and block the supply of medicine and food.

Ukraine and Russia on October 23, with the assistance of the US First Lady Melania Trump, agreed on a ceasefire to conduct a humanitarian operation in Oleshky and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a specially designated safe corridor.

On the same day, the General Staffs of the Armed Forces of Russia and Ukraine reported that the regime of silence would come into effect from 03:00 on October 27.