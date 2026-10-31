Ukrainian citizens from Oleshky crossed the border of Ukraine (UPD)

Ukrainians from temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region have already crossed the Ukrainian border into the Chernihiv region.
This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.
They will be provided with the necessary assistance and help to adapt. Yesterday, the residents of Oleshky were evacuated from the city as part of a humanitarian mission. They could choose where to go — to Ukraine or the Russian Federation.
UPD 15:22: The oldest Ukrainian released from Oleshky is 94 years old, the youngest is a little over a year old. Dogs, cats, a parrot, and even a raccoon were also rescued from Oleshky. The Ombudsman Lubinets said that this is the longest silence since 2022, which is observed by both sides.
Whatʼs happening in Oleshky
On September 20, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians. At the same time, they are constantly attacking civilians with drones.
The most difficult situation was in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, almost 24 000 people lived there, and by the end of September, about two thousand remained there, including 50 children. The Ukrainian military delivered food to the townʼs residents several times using drones.
On October 23, the US First Lady Melania Trump reported that she had agreed to a temporary cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a specially designated safe corridor.
Subsequently, the general staffs of the Armed Forces of Russia and Ukraine announced that they would introduce a regime of silence from 03:00 on October 27, Kyiv time. It will last until the evening of November 1.
After the beginning of the agreements between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the regime of silence in Oleshky was expanded beyond the city limits to secure the passage of humanitarian convoys.
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