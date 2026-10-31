Ukrainian citizens from Oleshky crossed the border of Ukraine (UPD)

Ukrainians from temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region have already crossed the Ukrainian border into the Chernihiv region.

This was reported by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

They will be provided with the necessary assistance and help to adapt. Yesterday, the residents of Oleshky were evacuated from the city as part of a humanitarian mission. They could choose where to go — to Ukraine or the Russian Federation.

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UPD 15:22: The oldest Ukrainian released from Oleshky is 94 years old, the youngest is a little over a year old. Dogs, cats, a parrot, and even a raccoon were also rescued from Oleshky. The Ombudsman Lubinets said that this is the longest silence since 2022, which is observed by both sides.