The Ukrainian delegation, together with the evacuated residents of Oleshky, moved to Anapa (Russia), and from there — to Ukraine

A Ukrainian delegation, as part of a humanitarian mission, together with evacuated residents of the temporarily occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region, moved to the Russian city of Anapa.

This was reported by the head of the “Servant of the People” faction Davyd Arakhamia.

From there, they will fly to Belarus, and then take buses to Ukraine.

Today, humanitarian aid was delivered to the occupied Oleshky in the Kherson region and people began to be evacuated. The ceasefire regime continues.

Whatʼs happening in Oleshky

On September 20, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians. At the same time, they are constantly attacking civilians with drones.

The most difficult situation is in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, almost 24 000 people lived there, and by the end of September, about two thousand remained, including 50 children. The Ukrainian military has delivered food to the townʼs residents several times using drones.

On October 23, the US First Lady Melania Trump reported that she had agreed to a temporary cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a specially designated safe corridor.

Subsequently, the general staffs of the Armed Forces of Russia and Ukraine reported that they would introduce a regime of silence from 03:00 on October 27, Kyiv time. It will last until the evening of November 1.

After the beginning of the agreements between Ukraine and the Russian Federation, the regime of silence in Oleshky was expanded beyond the city limits to ensure the safe passage of humanitarian convoys.

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