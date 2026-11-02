The regime of silence has ended in Oleshky. The General Staff notes that the Russians have been equipping their positions during this time

On the evening of November 1, the ceasefire in occupied Oleshky (Kherson region), which had been in effect since October 27, ended.

This was reported by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.

He stated that during this period the parties did not violate the agreements. This allowed humanitarian aid to be delivered to the city and civilians to be evacuated.

The US First Lady Melania Trump, who facilitated this humanitarian operation, wrote that the mission was a success. According to her, almost 800 people were evacuated from Oleshky.

At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes that the Russians used the silence in Oleshky to equip their positions.

During the silence, Ukrainian troops recorded the rotation of Russian units, the strengthening of positions, the expansion of anti-drone equipment on the roads, and the increase in logistics, in particular the delivery of ammunition.