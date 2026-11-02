The regime of silence has ended in Oleshky. The General Staff notes that the Russians have been equipping their positions during this time

On the evening of November 1, the ceasefire in occupied Oleshky (Kherson region), which had been in effect since October 27, ended.
This was reported by Ukrainian Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets.
He stated that during this period the parties did not violate the agreements. This allowed humanitarian aid to be delivered to the city and civilians to be evacuated.
The US First Lady Melania Trump, who facilitated this humanitarian operation, wrote that the mission was a success. According to her, almost 800 people were evacuated from Oleshky.
At the same time, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine notes that the Russians used the silence in Oleshky to equip their positions.
During the silence, Ukrainian troops recorded the rotation of Russian units, the strengthening of positions, the expansion of anti-drone equipment on the roads, and the increase in logistics, in particular the delivery of ammunition.
Whatʼs happening in Oleshky
On September 20, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stated that the Russians are deliberately creating a humanitarian catastrophe in the temporarily occupied left-bank Kherson region, blocking the delivery of food and medicine, hindering the work of humanitarian missions and the evacuation of civilians. At the same time, they are constantly attacking civilians with drones.
The most difficult situation was in Oleshky. Before the full-scale invasion, almost 24 thousand people lived there, and by the end of September, about two thousand remained there, including 50 children. The Ukrainian military delivered food to the residents of the town several times using drones.
On October 23, the US First Lady Melania Trump reported that she had agreed to a temporary cessation of hostilities between Ukraine and Russia in Oleshky to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid and prepare for the evacuation of civilians through a specially designated safe corridor.
Subsequently, the general staffs of the Armed Forces of Russia and Ukraine reported that they would introduce a regime of silence from 03:00 on October 27, Kyiv time.
On October 31, buses carrying residents of Oleshky crossed the border into Ukraine.
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