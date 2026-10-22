HACC removed the electronic bracelet from former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko

The High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) has ruled to remove the electronic bracelet from former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, who is involved in the “Midas” case. At the same time, it extended the term of the procedural obligations imposed on the former minister by two months.

This was reported by the press service of HACC.

The suspect has:

to appear before NABU detectives, SAPO prosecutors in this criminal proceeding, to the investigating judge and the court upon each request;

not to leave the city of Kyiv and the Kyiv region without the permission of NABU detectives and SAPO prosecutors;

notify the NABU detective and the SAPO prosecutor of a change of place of residence;

refrain from communicating with certain individuals;

submit for storage to the State Migration Service of Ukraine all their passports for travel abroad and all other documents giving the right to leave Ukraine (if such have not been submitted).

What is Herman Halushchenko suspected of?

Herman Halushchenko is a defendant in the “Midas” case of alleged corruption in the energy sector. According to law enforcement, “Energoatom” contractors were forced to pay kickbacks in order to avoid blocking payments for services and products supplied or being deprived of supplier status.

Halushchenko was detained in February while trying to leave Ukraine. The court remanded him in custody on bail of UAH 200 million. Later, it was reduced to UAH 150 million — this amount was paid in June and Halushchenko was released.

At the end of August, NABU and SAPO reported a new investigation into money laundering paid as bail for Halushchenko. Among the suspects are former deputy head of Presidentʼs Office Iryna Mudra and former MP Maksym Mykytas.