The court seized money from the safe, the photo of which appeared in the “Carthage” case

On October 12, the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) ruled to seize $2.7 million and €86 000 from a safe, a photo of which appeared in the "Carthage" case about the "covering up" of fraudulent call centers by employees of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO).

This was reported by lawyer Vitaliy Serdyuk.

This safe was located at his clientʼs family home. Serdyuk assures that the search, during which this money was found, did not concern either the "Carthage" case or the PGO employees. It was conducted within the framework of a completely different "land" proceeding. At the same time, he does not specify either the details of this case or the name of his client.

Meanwhile, SAPO assured in early September that the photo of this safe was related to Operation “Carthage". The safe itself was not directly in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

Operation “Carthage”

On September 4, NABU and SAPO reported on Operation “Carthage", which is related to a scheme to "cover" a network of fraudulent call centers for money led by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office.

The defendants invested the funds received in real estate and other property worth over UAH 20 million, and could have kept another UAH 10 million in the accounts of relatives.

In the records published by NABU, the leader of the criminal group is called “Chancellor” — the case materials indicate that this is the deputy head of the international cooperation department of PGO Serhiy Kropyva. He is also suspected of laundering money in the amount of UAH 89.9 million. In addition, the investigators’ records include “Chef” — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

Two of the defendants in the case have already been sent to custody for two months — Kropyva with a bail of UAH 120 million, and his accomplice and cohabitant Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko — with a bail of UAH 20 million. According to the investigation, the woman could have been involved in transferring funds through an individual entrepreneur for legalization.

As for Kravchenko, on September 15 of this year, Zelensky fired him after the then Prosecutor General signed a complaint against the head of NABU Serhiy Kryvonos and a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko.

At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about the suspicion of Kryvonos was not true. At the time of his release, Kravchenko was abroad and never returned.

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