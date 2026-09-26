Mykhailo Fedorov launches the “Army of Robots” following the example of the state project “Army of Drones”

The Former Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov is launching the "Army of Robots" project, following the example of the state program "Army of Drones", which was launched in 2022.

He reported this on Facebook.

According to Fedorov, currently more than 95% of the damage is provided by drones, but new solutions are needed. In particular, the "Army of Robots" is needed so that they, and not the military, perform the most dangerous work.

Fedorov added that the humanoid robots are to evacuate the wounded, transport ammunition, lay and clear mines, and conduct reconnaissance. In addition, they can defend Ukrainian positions and strike targets.

As part of this work, they plan to invest in defense tech companies, launch their own technology projects, create developments and test them together with the military. Fedorov emphasized that he will work outside the government, within the private sector.

Today, at a technology conference in Lviv, Fedorovʼs team reported a search for defense companies and engineers working with robotic technologies.