The President has not yet held any meetings regarding the new Prosecutor General

President Volodymyr Zelensky has not yet held any meetings related to the appointment of a new Prosecutor General to replace the dismissed Ruslan Kravchenko.

Zelensky said this during a conversation with journalists.

The president was asked whether he plans to nominate Anton Kovalsky for the position of Prosecutor General.

"Anton Kovalsky is the acting Prosecutor General. I have not yet held any meetings or communications with the candidates for the position," the president noted.

What preceded

Ruslan Kravchenko has been Prosecutor General since June 2025. On September 15 of this year, Zelensky dismissed him after the then Prosecutor General signed a complaint against the head of NABU Serhiy Kryvonos, and a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko. At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about the suspicion of Kryvonos is not true.

He signed these suspicions after NABU and SAPO published an investigation on September 4 into the "covering up" of fraudulent call centers, which, according to the investigation, was headed by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. The records in this case include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

After his dismissal from office, Prosecutor General Kravchenko continued to have the status of an ordinary prosecutor by law. However, after the end of his business trip on September 18, Kravchenko never returned to work, which provided the legal basis for his permanent dismissal from the prosecutorʼs office.

On September 17, Anton Kovalsky, who was previously the head of the Khmelnytskyi Regional Prosecutorʼs Office, became the acting prosecutor general.

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