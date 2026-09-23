Schemes: A villa in Dubai worth $670 000 was found in the family of fugitive Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko

In 2023, the mother-in-law of Ruslan Kravchenko, who at that time headed the Kyiv Regional Military Administration before being appointed Prosecutor General, invested $670 000 in the construction of a villa in Dubai.

This is stated in the investigation of Schemes (a Radio Liberty project) based on data from the Dubai real estate registry.

This is a townhouse with an area of over 143 m² in the “Damac Lagoons” cottage town. The villa is still under construction. Journalists noted that on the same day that Kravchenkoʼs mother-in-law made the investment, her daughter Olena Shkrobanets (at that time Ruslan Kravchenkoʼs wife) resigned from the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. This is indicated in her declaration.

In 2024, Kravchenko and Shkrobanets divorced, and the following year Kravchenko became Prosecutor General. That same year, according to leaked data from the UAE real estate registry, the former mother-in-law Alina Shkrobanets sold the villa to Kyiv restaurateur Andriy Keybash, who runs the “La Veranda” restaurant in Kyiv.

Schemes managed to find a video on the restaurantʼs Instagram page, dated December 2022, in which Alina Shkrobanets, her husband Ihor, and daughter Olena (then Kravchenkoʼs wife) visit the restaurant.

Andriy Keybash also appears in this video.

In another video from “La Veranda” from the same period, journalists noticed Ruslan Kravchenko himself, who at that time headed the Bucha District Prosecutorʼs Office of the Kyiv region, in the company of Ihor Shkrobanets.

Alina Shkrobanets denied that she had purchased the property in Dubai and suggested that her details could have been used without her knowledge. Keybash confirmed that he had purchased the villa in 2025 for approximately $670 000, but said he had found it online and had not purchased it directly from Shkrobanets.

The father of Kravchenkoʼs ex-wife Ihor Shkrobanets is a deputy of the Chernivtsi Regional Council, so he should have indicated in his declaration the real estate in Dubai that his wife invested in. This is not in the report.

In his comment to Schemes, he said that he knew nothing about his wifeʼs purchase of real estate in the UAE, and also suggested that her data could have been used.

Ruslan Kravchenkoʼs ex-wife Olena Shkrobanets did not answer the calls, but responded briefly to the message: "Unfortunately, I know nothing about this."

The editorial office has not yet been able to get a reaction from the former Prosecutor General himself.

What preceded

Ruslan Kravchenko has been the Prosecutor General since June 2025. On September 15 of this year, President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed him after the then Prosecutor General signed a complaint against the head of NABU Serhiy Kryvonos and a person close to the head of SAPO Oleksandr Klymenko.

At the same time, the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office officially stated that the information about the suspicion of Kryvonos is not true.

He signed these suspicions after NABU and SAPO published an investigation on September 4 into the "covering up" of fraudulent call centers, which, according to the investigation, was headed by an official of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. The records in this case include "The Boss" — the former head of the State Tax Service. From December 2024 to June 2025, Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service.

On the day Kravchenko reported his suspicions, he was already on a business trip abroad. It ended on September 18. At that time, Kravchenko was no longer the Prosecutor General, but he still had the status of an ordinary prosecutor.

However, he never returned to work from the business trip, so on September 21 he was finally dismissed from the prosecutorʼs office.

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