The person involved in the “Carthage” case Kropyva has still not been removed from his position in the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office. Although Kravchenko stated the opposite

Two weeks after the start of the NABU and SAPO "Carthage" operation, one of the key suspects in this case — an employee of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office (PGO) Serhiy Kropyva — still remains in his position.

This is stated in the response of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office to the request of the Anti-Corruption Center (ACC).

As of September 17, Kropyva has not been formally removed from his position as deputy head of the international cooperation department, although he is currently in pretrial detention. PGO says that such an order from the Prosecutor General has not yet been registered.

However, on September 6, at the beginning of the NABU investigation, the already dismissed Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko stated that Kropyva had been suspended from his duties and a decision on his dismissal was being prepared.

The "Carthage" case

On September 4, NABU and SAPO reported on Operation “Carthage", which is related to the scheme of "covering" a network of fraudulent call centers for money. The defendants invested the received funds in real estate and other property worth over UAH 20 million, and could keep another UAH 10 million in the accounts of relatives.

According to the investigation, the scheme was led by Serhiy Kropyva — on the records he is “Chancellor”. On September 6, HACC sent him into custody with the alternative of bail of UAH 120 million. His accomplice Yelyzaveta Ivakhnenko, who appears in the case as “Muse”, was also sent into custody.

The records published by NABU include “The Boss”, the former head of the State Tax Service. Ruslan Kravchenko was the head of the State Tax Service from December 2024 to June 2025. He denied all charges.

However, the SAPO prosecutor stated during the court hearing that Serhiy Kropyva was Ruslan Kravchenkoʼs trusted person — he organized repairs in his house, helped Kravchenkoʼs wife obtain a visa to the US, and organized the Prosecutor Generalʼs birthday celebration in Madrid.

On September 15, the President Volodymyr Zelensky dismissed Ruslan Kravchenko from the position of Prosecutor General.

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