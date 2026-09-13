The resignation of Prosecutor General Kravchenko, a 100-year partnership with Canada, and a new world record for Mahuchikh. Weekly digest

This week, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko resigned, Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the first absolute world champion in high jumping, and the MP Vadym Stolar was set a bail of 300 million hryvnias.

Babel has compiled the main events of the week to keep you informed.

Resignation of the Prosecutor General

On September 7, Ruslan Kravchenko submitted his resignation from the post of Prosecutor General of Ukraine. He called his decision political and noted that his position on the charges remains unchanged.

He said he had nothing to do with covering up illegal call centers and that he had not given any instructions to facilitate such activities. Kravchenko also denied reports of his disappearance.

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Yaroslava Mahuchikh is the absolute world champion

The Ukrainian athlete became the winner of the absolute world championship in womenʼs high jump.

The Ukrainian cleared the bar at a height of 1.99 m, which her main rival — Australian Nicole Olislagers — failed to do. It was the first absolute world championship, so Mahuchikh became the first in history and currently the only holder of this title.

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MP Stolarʼs procrastination

MP Vadym Stolar was set a bail of UAH 300 million in the "Femida" case of raiding in Kyiv. The term of the assigned duties is until November 11, 2026.

Stolar himself wrote that he voluntarily appeared at the courtʼs summons. He assures that he does not plan to hide or evade the investigation.

Ukraine and Canada signed a declaration on a 100-year partnership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney signed a declaration on a 100-year partnership. The document was signed in the Canadian city of Calgary.

Canada will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine and will support the UNIFIERT military training mission, which has been extended until 2029.

Офіс президента

Svyrydenko headed KSE Business School

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko became the president of the KSE Business School.

KSE stated that in his new position, Svyrydenko will focus on the development of business education, technological changes, and global competition.

KSE Business School is part of the educational ecosystem of the Kyiv School of Economics. The school has been operating since 2015 and offers MBA, International Executive MBA, corporate training and professional courses for managers and entrepreneurs.

The CIA head Ratcliffe may be included in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia

The White House is considering reducing the participation of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. They want to include the CIA head John Ratcliffe in the negotiation process, the Financial Times reports, citing sources.

Ratcliffe will play a more active role in the so-called shuttle diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine and at the same time will maintain contacts with representatives of the intelligence services of both countries.

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Trump spoke on the phone with Putin

The US President Donald Trump had a telephone conversation with Vladimir Putin.

According to Putin aide Yuri Ushakov, they discussed Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushnerʼs trip to Kyiv and Moscow. Putin also told Trump that Russia had "no aggressive plans" toward Europe.

During this conversation, Trump said that he was interested in seeing the war against Ukraine end during his presidency.

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