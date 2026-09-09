FT: The CIA head John Ratcliffe may be included in US talks with Ukraine and Russia

The White House is considering reducing the participation of Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. They want to include CIA head John Ratcliffe in the negotiation process.

This is reported by the Financial Times, citing sources.

The White House wants to try to revive diplomatic efforts to end the war. According to the sources, Ratcliffe will play a more active role in the so-called shuttle diplomacy between Russia and Ukraine, while maintaining contacts with representatives of the intelligence services of both countries.

Sources also clarified that US President Donald Trump has not yet made a final decision.

Witkoff is likely to retain his position as the US special envoy for peacekeeping missions, according to people familiar with the situation. He could also remain involved in the Ukraine talks alongside Ratcliffe, who is currently at odds with Ratcliffe over who will lead the talks.

Kushner has already told friends that he expects to move away from the Ukraine focus soon and would like to focus on diplomatic efforts related to the conflict in the Gaza Strip and the war between the US and Iran.

As the FT sources added, this spring the White House was also considering appointing a new US ambassador to Moscow to open another channel for dialogue with Russia.