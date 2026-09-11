Raid case in Kyiv. MP Vadym Stolar set bail at UAH 300 million

MP Vadym Stolar was set a bail of UAH 300 million in the "Femida" case about raiding in Kyiv.

This was reported to Babel by the press service of HACC.

Later, the court clarified that Stolar was assigned the following procedural duties:

to appear upon every request to the NABU detective, prosecutor, and court;

detective, prosecutor, and court; not to leave the territory of Ukraine without the permission of a detective, prosecutor or court;

notify the NABU detective, prosecutor or court about the change of residence;

to refrain from communicating with the persons specified in the resolution;

refrain from visiting the premises specified in the investigating judgeʼs ruling;

to deposit a passport for travel abroad and other documents that give the right to leave Ukraine and enter Ukraine.

The term of the assigned duties is until November 11, 2026.

UPD at 4:30 PM: Stolar himself wrote that he voluntarily appeared at the courtʼs summons. He assures that he does not plan to hide or evade the investigation.

Operation “Femida”

On August 20, NABU and SAPO reported on Operation “Femida”, which exposed a criminal group engaged in raiding in Kyiv. As investigators established, with the help of hackers, the suspects hacked state registers, forged documents, and used "their" people in the Commercial Court and the Ministry of Justice to seize enterprises and real estate.

In particular, in the fall of 2025, the defendants took possession of an enterprise worth over UAH 248 million in this way. In May 2026, they tried to take possession of objects worth over UAH 207 million.

They also sought to gain control over a facility in the center of the capital worth over UAH 500 million.

This operation is a continuation of the “Forrest Gump” case about the legalization of money spent on bail for former Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko. Among the defendants in both cases are former deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office (OP) Iryna Mudra and former MP Maksym Mykytas. Both are currently in custody.

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