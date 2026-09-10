Svyrydenko headed KSE Business School

Former Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko became the president of KSE Business School.

This was reported by KSE.

KSE said that in his new position, Svyrydenko will focus on the development of business education, technological changes, and global competition.

On July 17, 2025, the Verkhovna Rada appointed Svyrydenko as Prime Minister. She became the second woman to hold this position in the history of Ukraine after Yulia Tymoshenko. On July 14, 2026, the parliament supported her resignation from the post.

Prior to that, Svyrydenko served as First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy for four years, responsible for economic policy, business support, and attracting investment during a full-scale war.

KSE Business School is part of the educational ecosystem of the Kyiv School of Economics. The school has been operating since 2015 and offers MBA, International Executive MBA, corporate training and professional courses for managers and entrepreneurs.

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