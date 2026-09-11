Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the first absolute world champion in high jump

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the winner of the absolute world championship in womenʼs high jump.
This is reported by Suspilne Sport.
The Ukrainian cleared the bar at a height of 1.99 m, which her main rival — Australian Nicole Olislagers — failed to do. It was the first absolute world championship, so Mahuchikh became the first in history and currently the only holder of this title.
Two more Ukrainians — Iryna Herashchenko and Yulia Levchenko — finished 5th and 6th with results of 1.91 m and 1.87 m.
So, Mahuchikh ends 2026 with a golden double — in August she won the European Championship for the third time in a row.
- In 2024, Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in the womenʼs high jump, clearing 2.10 meters. And at the 2024 Olympics, she won gold in the high jump.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.