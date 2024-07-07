Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a world record in high jump among women

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in womenʼs high jump, taking a height of 2.10 meters.

This is reported by the International Athletics Association.

Mahuchikh took the world record at the stage of the Diamond League in Paris, where the Ukrainian competed against the Australian Nikola Olislagers.

Both athletes cleared the bar by 2.01 meters on the second attempt. After that, Olislagers failed three times on the bar of 2.03 meters, but Mahuchikh took it on the second attempt.

After winning, Mahuchikh raised the bar to 2.07 meters and again broke it on the second attempt, doing so with enough margin to set the Ukrainian record. She then raised the bar to 2.10m — one centimeter above the world record set by Stefka Kostadinova at the 1987 World Championships — and took it on her first attempt.