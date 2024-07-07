Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a world record in high jump among women

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Mahuchikh set a new world record in womenʼs high jump, taking a height of 2.10 meters.
This is reported by the International Athletics Association.
Mahuchikh took the world record at the stage of the Diamond League in Paris, where the Ukrainian competed against the Australian Nikola Olislagers.
Both athletes cleared the bar by 2.01 meters on the second attempt. After that, Olislagers failed three times on the bar of 2.03 meters, but Mahuchikh took it on the second attempt.
After winning, Mahuchikh raised the bar to 2.07 meters and again broke it on the second attempt, doing so with enough margin to set the Ukrainian record. She then raised the bar to 2.10m — one centimeter above the world record set by Stefka Kostadinova at the 1987 World Championships — and took it on her first attempt.
- Mahuchikh is a bronze medalist of the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, multiple European champion and world champion in athletics.
- In September 2023, Yaroslava Mahuchikh won the Diamond League high jump final in the American city of Eugene. Maguchih jumped 2.03 meters and set a new season record. Later, her record was repeated by the Australian Nicola Olislagers — it became the national record of Australia.
- At the end of August 2023 , Yaroslava Mahuchikh became the world champion in high jump for the first time in her career.