Ukraine and Canada signed a declaration on a 100-year partnership

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney signed a declaration on a 100-year partnership. The document was signed in the Canadian city of Calgary.

This was discussed during a joint press conference of the leaders of both countries.

The countries are still working on the Drone Deal. However, the presidents of both countries have now signed a joint declaration on strengthening cooperation in the field of defense and security.

Canada will continue to provide military assistance to Ukraine and will support the UNIFIERT military training mission, which has been extended until 2029.

According to Zelensky, Canada will contribute its technologies to the FREYJA anti-ballistic missile program. In addition, the country will provide Ukraine with more than $430 million in credit guarantees for gas purchases, as well as new assistance to strengthen air defense.

Carney clarified that another $250 million will be allocated to the purchase of critically important air interception equipment for Ukraine.