Reuters: The US imposes new sanctions on companies linked to Iran

The US is imposing new sanctions against companies linked to Iran, as well as against one individual.

Reuters reports this, citing sources.

According to Reuters, the US plans to deny access to the US financial system to the UAE branch of Egyptian bank Banque Misr due to its work with Iran. However, the decision has not yet been finalized.

At the same time, today the US Treasury Department has already officially imposed sanctions against a Hong Kong company and one person associated with Iranʼs Bank Melli.

Axios, citing sources, wrote on August 26 that Washington is not currently planning new strikes on Iran. Instead, the US will focus on strengthening sanctions and continuing the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

What preceded

On June 18, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding committing to a 60-day ceasefire. But on July 8, the sides exchanged blows again, with Iran striking ships in the Strait of Hormuz and the US striking targets on Iranian territory.

Then US President Donald Trump declared that the memorandum of understanding was no longer in effect. On July 10, he reported that Iran had asked to continue peace talks. According to him, the US agreed, but emphasized that the ceasefire was over.

On July 24, Trump reported the suspension of strikes on Iranian targets. The WSJ wrote that this may be due to a shortage of American air defense missiles. Before that, the United States had been striking Iran daily for almost two weeks, and Tehran said it was suspending operations in response because its strategy consisted only of “mirror actions”.

On July 27, Trump told Axios that Washington and Tehran were in “very deep talks”. At the same time, he warned that if diplomacy did not work, the United States would again resort to harsh military action.

On the night of July 30, after a pause of almost a week, the American military launched a series of strikes on Iran. But on August 17, Al Arabiya reported that Iran and the United States had agreed to extend the 60-day ceasefire.

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