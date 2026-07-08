Trump: The truce between US and Iran is over

The US President Donald Trump said that he no longer considers the ceasefire with Iran to be valid, and the memorandum of understanding is being canceled.

He said this during the NATO summit in Ankara, Bloomberg reports.

"For me, itʼs over. Itʼs just a waste of time," Trump said.

At the same time, the president called Iranʼs leadership "sick people" and said that if the country got nuclear weapons, it would use them.

"They need to be rooted out like a cancerous tumor," Trump added, commenting on his attitude towards the Iranian authorities.

The president also said that he would not prevent further negotiations with Tehran, although he did not believe in their success.

The day before, the US attacked Iran again and revoked the permit to sell Iranian oil. Washington explained its actions as a response to Tehranʼs attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz. Before that, US-Iranian negotiations were suspended due to the funeral of Iranʼs Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, which will last until July 9. After that, they plan to resume.

In late May, the United States and Iran agreed to a temporary 60-day ceasefire. One of the conditions was to stop attacks on shipping in the Strait of Hormuz and ease US sanctions on Iranian oil exports.

On June 15, the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding that was supposed to be the first step towards a final peace agreement. However, after new strikes, the parties effectively put the agreement in jeopardy.

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