The US temporarily lifts sanctions on Iranian oil to allow Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Iran, following talks in Switzerland, has allowed IAEA experts to enter the country. Iran has also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz.

He wrote about this in H.

In response, the US Treasury Department temporarily (for 60 days) lifted sanctions on the production, supply, and sale of Iranian oil.

Iran and the United States concluded the first round of talks in Switzerland on June 21 and agreed on a roadmap that should lead the parties to a final agreement within 60 days.

As a result, the parties agreed to establish a political oversight committee for the negotiations, as well as separate working groups on Iranʼs nuclear program, sanctions and disputes.