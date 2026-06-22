The US temporarily lifts sanctions on Iranian oil to allow Iran to open the Strait of Hormuz

The US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said that Iran, following talks in Switzerland, has allowed IAEA experts to enter the country. Iran has also agreed to open the Strait of Hormuz.
He wrote about this in H.
In response, the US Treasury Department temporarily (for 60 days) lifted sanctions on the production, supply, and sale of Iranian oil.
Iran and the United States concluded the first round of talks in Switzerland on June 21 and agreed on a roadmap that should lead the parties to a final agreement within 60 days.
As a result, the parties agreed to establish a political oversight committee for the negotiations, as well as separate working groups on Iranʼs nuclear program, sanctions and disputes.
- Iran and the United States officially agreed and signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18. The document stipulates that the parties will now have 60 days to negotiate a final peace agreement. This period can be extended by mutual consent.
- The talks in Switzerland, previously scheduled for June 19, have been canceled. Media reported that the Iranian delegation refused to meet because Israel continues to attack southern Lebanon. Israel explains this as a response to attacks by the pro-Lebanese Hezbollah.
- The first round of talks between Iran and the United States concluded in Switzerland on Sunday, June 21. They were brokered by Pakistan and Qatar.
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