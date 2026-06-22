Iran and US agree on roadmap to possible peace deal within 60 days

Iran and the United States have completed the first round of talks in Switzerland and agreed on a roadmap that should lead the parties to a final agreement within 60 days.

This is stated in a joint statement by Qatar and Pakistan.

Following the results of the first round, the parties agreed to create a political oversight committee for the negotiations, as well as separate working groups on Iranʼs nuclear program, sanctions, and disputes.

Separately, the participants agreed to create a direct communication channel to ensure the passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz, one of the key routes for global oil trade.

The parties also agreed to work on a mechanism to end the clashes in Lebanon. They plan to involve Qatar and Pakistan as mediators in the process to help end the fighting between Israel and the Iranian-backed Hezbollah group.

As CNN reports, citing Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Bahai and Iranian state media outlet Tasnim, the Iranian delegation refused to continue the meeting in a quadrilateral format after President Donald Trumpʼs statement that the US could take control of the Strait of Hormuz.

The talks lasted almost 18 hours and ended with an agreement to continue working on the deal. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said after the meeting that sanctions on Iranian oil have already been lifted and some of the countryʼs frozen assets have been unblocked.