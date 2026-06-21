The first round of talks between Iran and the US has concluded in Switzerland. Iranian media reports that the delegation left the meeting venue due to Trumpʼs threats

The first round of talks between the US and Iranian delegations concluded in the Swiss resort of Bürgenstock. They were brokered by Pakistan and Qatar.

The US delegation was led by the Vice President J.D. Vance, while the Iranian delegation was led by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibav and Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

Qatari Al Jazeera reports on the results, citing sources.

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The Iranian delegation refused to take photos and shake hands with the American delegation, as the Americans and organizers had planned. Al Jazeera sources say that the negotiations will be organized in three stages: on Lebanon (this stage has ended), the Strait of Hormuz, and the nuclear issue and sanctions.

Dejerela says the atmosphere of the talks was constructive. At the same time, Donald Trump wrote in Truth Social that if Iran does not stop Hezbollah, the US will hit Iran even harder than a week ago.

Tasnim, a media outlet close to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, cited a source and wrote that the Iranian delegation left the negotiating table due to Trumpʼs threats.

"Donʼt they think that if their threats had any effect, they wouldnʼt have reached the point of desperation today? We donʼt pay attention to the threats of the Americans."

"They better be careful with their statements, our armed forces are ready to respond. No matter what they say, it is we who will act," Parliament Speaker Mohammed Bagher Ghalibaf wrote in X.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid, citing a source, writes that the Iranian delegation has not left the negotiations and they are continuing.

Iran and the United States officially agreed and signed a memorandum of understanding on June 18. The document stipulates that the parties will now have 60 days to negotiate a final peace agreement. This period can be extended by mutual consent.

The talks in Switzerland, previously scheduled for June 19, have been canceled. Media reported that the Iranian delegation refused to meet because Israel continues to attack southern Lebanon. Israel explains this as a response to attacks by the pro-Lebanese Hezbollah.

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