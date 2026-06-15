The US and Iran sign memorandum of understanding. Trump says he will now focus on war in Ukraine

The United States and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 15, which is intended to be the first step towards a final peace agreement.

US President Donald Trump said this on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France, Reuters reports.

CNN, citing a representative of the American administration, writes that the document was signed in electronic format, and the official ceremony, as planned, will take place on June 19 in Switzerland. At that time, the text of the document is to be published and, according to Trump, the Strait of Hormuz will be completely opened.

The memorandum was signed today by Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance from the US, and by Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf from Iran.

Vance will also attend the signing ceremony on Friday. Trump himself is yet to confirm.

Axios wrote that the memorandum would extend the ceasefire for 60 days, restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, and begin negotiations on Iranʼs nuclear program.

Also today, ahead of a summit in France, Trump said that after the war in the Middle East is over, he will focus on resolving Russiaʼs war against Ukraine. Trump called recent phone calls with Volodymyr Zelensky and Putin "very good".

"Maybe we can do something about Ukraine. I think both Putin and Zelensky are ready for it. So now that Iran is over, we will focus on that," the American president said.

The US and Iran agreed on a peace deal on the night of June 15 — the parties announced a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon, and the US lifted the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which was imposed on ships entering Iranian ports.

The details of the deal are still unknown. But on June 12, the Iranian media outlet Mehr published a 14-point memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States. It included, among other things, the opening of the Strait of Hormuz on Iranʼs terms, the unfreezing of Iranian assets, and the lifting of sanctions.

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