The US and Iran reach agreement. Americans lift blockade of Strait of Hormuz

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote in X that the US and Iran have reached an agreement. Both sides have announced a ceasefire on all fronts, including Lebanon. The documents will be officially signed on Friday in Switzerland.

Donald Trump confirmed this on Truth Social. He announced that the US is lifting the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, which was imposed on ships entering Iranian ports.

"Start the engines. Let the oil flow," Trump wrote.

On the afternoon of June 14, Israel struck the Lebanese Hezbollah in the southern suburb of Beirut, Dahiyeh. This was called a response to the fact that aerial objects flew into the sky of Israel from the side of Lebanon.

After that, Donald Trump, in a brief telephone interview with Israeli journalist Axios Barak Ravid, said that after the attacks he had conveyed an obscene message to Prime Minister Netanyahu, that he “has no brains at all”.

According to Trump, the strike occurred an hour before the US and Iran were to sign the agreement, and this made him very angry. However, he said that he believed that the document would be signed today, June 14.

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