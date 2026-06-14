Israel strikes Beirut suburbs — Trump says Netanyahu has no brains

On the afternoon of June 14, the Israel Defense Forces attacked Lebanese Hezbollah targets in the southern suburb of Beirut, Dahya. This was said to be a response to the fact that several aerial objects flew into Israeli skies from Lebanon that day.

The Israeli military reported this on social media.

IDF

The speaker of the Iranian parliament and one of the main negotiators, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, wrote in X that the Israeli attack demonstrates that the US lacks either the will to fulfill its obligations or the ability to do so.

Donald Trump said in a brief telephone interview with Israeli journalist Axios Barak Ravid that after the attacks he had delivered a nasty message to Prime Minister Netanyahu, saying that he had “no brains at all”.

According to Trump, the strike came an hour before the US and Iran were to sign the deal, and that it made him very angry. However, he believes that the document will be signed today, June 14.

The Israeli army was put on high alert in anticipation of an Iranian attack in response to the strikes on the suburbs of Beirut.

The day before, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who is acting as a mediator, wrote that the US and Iran had agreed on the text of a peace agreement and would sign it within 24 hours.

After that, the US President Donald Trump reported that on June 14 the US and Iran would sign an agreement that would end the war. The Iranians denied that this would happen on June 14, but did not rule out that it could happen in the near future.

Axios, citing sources, wrote that the US and Iran would sign a memorandum of understanding today remotely: it would extend the ceasefire for 60 days, restore the Strait of Hormuz, and begin negotiations on Iranʼs nuclear program. At all previous negotiations, Iran had demanded that the ceasefire and peace should also apply to Lebanon.

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