Trump says US and Iran will sign peace deal tomorrow

The US President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran will sign a peace agreement tomorrow.

He wrote about this in Truth Social.

He said the agreement includes a clause that Iran will not have nuclear weapons — the country will not develop or acquire them. He also added that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened as soon as the agreement is signed.

"We look forward to working with Iran and the entire Middle East in the future. We hope this process goes quickly, easily, and smoothly. If not, we have the best alternative that we hope will never be used again," he wrote.

Today, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reported that the US and Iran will sign a peace deal within 24 hours.

Since mid-March, Trump has repeatedly said that a deal with Iran to end the war was almost done. This week, the sides traded blows, jeopardizing the ceasefire announced in April.

On June 11, Trump announced a “very strong” strike on Iran and threatened that the United States would take control of Kharg Island and other oil infrastructure. Later that evening, he called off the strike, saying that peace talks had reached the highest levels of the Iranian leadership.

On June 12, the Iranian media outlet Mehr published a 14-point memorandum of understanding between Iran and the United States, which is intended to be the first step towards a final peace agreement.

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