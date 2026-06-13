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Trump says US and Iran will sign peace deal tomorrow

Author:
Veronika Dovhaniuk
Date:

The US President Donald Trump said that Washington and Tehran will sign a peace agreement tomorrow.

He wrote about this in Truth Social.

He said the agreement includes a clause that Iran will not have nuclear weapons — the country will not develop or acquire them. He also added that the Strait of Hormuz will be opened as soon as the agreement is signed.

"We look forward to working with Iran and the entire Middle East in the future. We hope this process goes quickly, easily, and smoothly. If not, we have the best alternative that we hope will never be used again," he wrote.

Today, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also reported that the US and Iran will sign a peace deal within 24 hours.

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